LHHH Lyrica Reveals The Gender Of Her A-1 Seed On Wendy Williams [Video]

Lyrica Reveals The Sex Of Her Baby

Lyrica is revealing the gender of her baby. The “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood star appeared alongside her hubby A-1 on Wendy Williams today and displed rumors that Safaree’s the father of her unborn child.

According to A-1, that whole rumor about Lyrica and Safaree was started by “that guy” K. Michelle who also allegedly created a fake feud with Lyrica this season.

The couple also revealed that they’re having a baby boy.