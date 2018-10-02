Get Well: Dr. Danielle Spencer AKA “Dee” From ‘What’s Happening!!” Underwent Emergency Surgery For Brain Hematoma

Danielle Spencer Of ‘What’s Happening!!” Fame Had Emergency Brain Surgery

Dr. Danielle Spencer, better known as “Dee” from 80s sitcom What’s Happening!! has announced that she had to undergo emergency brain surgery to save her life.

41 years ago, Spencer was involved in a major car accident that claimed the life of her father, actor Tim Pelt, and left her in a coma for three weeks. On the anniversary of that accident, Dr. Spencer began to suffer from a severe headache.

On the third day of that headache, she became unresponsive. Doctors immediately performed a life-saving surgery to remove the bleeding hematoma in her brain. She is now under intense recovery protocol but there is no estimated time of healing as she’s already battled cancer and a spinal injury in her life.

There is a GoFundMe to help her with what will be a very expensive journey back to health.

If you have anything at all that can help Dr. Danielle Spencer get back on her feet we’re sure it will be greatly appreciated. Hit the link above to land on her page and make a donation.