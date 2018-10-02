Ted Cruz’s Office Forced To Evacuate Due To White Powdery Substance, Two People Hospitalized
Another day, another government official forced to vacate the premises due to a suspicious White, powdery substance sent through the mail. Senator Ted Cruz is the latest politician to get caught out there thanks to the White.
ABC 13 reports:
Two people have been taken to a hospital after they were exposed to a powdery substance in a piece of mail that was sent to Sen. Ted Cruz’s Houston campaign office. The mail was sent to the Phoenix Tower office building, located at 3200 Southwest Freeway. According to HFD, two people were taken to a hospital after being exposed to a white powdery substance. HFD later confirmed that all tests were negative for any hazardous substance.
Although tests of the substance came back negative, the FBI is currently investigating the incident:
You may recall that a similar situation went down with Ms. Maxine Waters back in July. But fortunately, once again, the queen reclaimed her time.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.