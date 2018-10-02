Ted Cruz’s Office Forced To Evacuate Due To White Powdery Substance, Two People Hospitalized

Another day, another government official forced to vacate the premises due to a suspicious White, powdery substance sent through the mail. Senator Ted Cruz is the latest politician to get caught out there thanks to the White.

ABC 13 reports:

Two people have been taken to a hospital after they were exposed to a powdery substance in a piece of mail that was sent to Sen. Ted Cruz’s Houston campaign office. The mail was sent to the Phoenix Tower office building, located at 3200 Southwest Freeway. According to HFD, two people were taken to a hospital after being exposed to a white powdery substance. HFD later confirmed that all tests were negative for any hazardous substance.

Two people were taken to the hospital after apparently being exposed to a white powdery substance in an office building at 3200 SW Fwy. The 9th floor of the Phoenix Tower has been evacuated as HFD HazMat is responding to the scene working to determine the nature of the substance. — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) October 2, 2018

Although tests of the substance came back negative, the FBI is currently investigating the incident:

FBI, along w/the HPD & HFD are responding to an office at 3200 Southwest Fwy. Prelim info is that a suspicious package containing white powder arrived via mail to location. Two people felt ill & were transported to hospital. 9th floor has been evacuated as precaution. #HouNews — FBI Houston (@FBIHouston) October 2, 2018

You may recall that a similar situation went down with Ms. Maxine Waters back in July. But fortunately, once again, the queen reclaimed her time.