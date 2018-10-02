Fatter Paychecks: Amazon SVP Talks Hiking Minimum Wages To $15 Per Hour For All Employees [Video]

Amazon Raises Starting Wages To $15 For All

At a worth of just over $800 Billion, Amazon has woken up and decided to raise up their starting wages for all employees, including part-time, full time and seasonal employees. Currently, the federal minimum wage is $7.25, but at Amazon (starting in November), you’re guaranteed at least $15 on the hour as an employee. Dave Clark, the company’s Senior Vice President for worldwide operations talks to CBS news about the reasons why the company decided to make a change.

Previously, Amazon warehouses had a reputation for having a strenuous work conditions, but Clark challenges the the reporter to take a tour of the facility, to see how lovely and organized the environment is.Tours are also open to the public he says.

Interesting, right?