Fatter Paychecks: Amazon SVP Talks Hiking Minimum Wages To $15 Per Hour For All Employees [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Amazon Raises Starting Wages To $15 For All
At a worth of just over $800 Billion, Amazon has woken up and decided to raise up their starting wages for all employees, including part-time, full time and seasonal employees. Currently, the federal minimum wage is $7.25, but at Amazon (starting in November), you’re guaranteed at least $15 on the hour as an employee. Dave Clark, the company’s Senior Vice President for worldwide operations talks to CBS news about the reasons why the company decided to make a change.
Previously, Amazon warehouses had a reputation for having a strenuous work conditions, but Clark challenges the the reporter to take a tour of the facility, to see how lovely and organized the environment is.Tours are also open to the public he says.
Interesting, right?
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.