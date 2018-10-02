Carter Seeds: Lil Wayne Does The #UproarChallenge With His Sons (Nivea And Lauren London’s Boys) [Video]

Lil Wayne And His Boys Do The #Uproar Challenge

How precious! Lil Wayne just had a spectacular weekend. The rap giant just released his much anticipated album “The Carter 5” on friday and already is breaking streaming records. Reportedly, Weezy is expected to debut at number 1 on Billboard, but we will have to wait a few more days to see.

In celebration, Wayne and his kiddos made an adorable dance video to one of the popular tracks on C5, “Uproar”, produced by Swizz Beatz. In the clip papa Weezy shared to IG, his sons with Nivea and Lauren London are seen dancing along in what looks like their father’s closet. Hit play.

Nivea shared a video clip too of her baby and his family having fun.

Dope!