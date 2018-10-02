InsecureHBO: Showrunner Prentice Penny Explains To Salty Fans Why The Show Is Only 30 Minutes

‘Insecure’ Showrunner Explains 30-Minute Episodes To Fans

This past Sunday, the season 3 finale of Insecure aired and despite the fact that there have been three years of 30-minute episodes, fans are still dissatisfied with the run time and are clamoring for more.

Didn’t the third season of insecure seem super short?? I mean — A. B., Esq. (@ivyleague1908) October 2, 2018

Insecure is way too short. We need 1 hour episodes and longer seasons sis. — 💕💚🐸🐭 (@TaloreGang) October 1, 2018

Well, showrunner Prentice Penny took to Twitter to make his best attempt to explain the process of creating a television show to fans.

I LOOOOOOVE that y’all want longer episodes but after the 500,000 tweet about I be like pic.twitter.com/sXzP2GOuSx — Prentice Penny (@The_A_Prentice) October 2, 2018

He went on to say:

It’s not that we don’t want to give y’all what you want but it takes 10 months to make a season. Adding more episodes and making them longer will actually take MORE time to get to you. That’s an additional 4 months to make inbetween breaking stories, filming and editing. pic.twitter.com/53Lzl6s25l — Prentice Penny (@The_A_Prentice) October 2, 2018

So you can either have longer episodes and wait longer, or get seasons every calendar year and get short episodes. Which would you rather have?