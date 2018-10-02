#InsecureHBO: Showrunner Prentice Penny Explains To Salty Fans Why The Show Is Only 30 Minutes
- By Bossip Staff
This past Sunday, the season 3 finale of Insecure aired and despite the fact that there have been three years of 30-minute episodes, fans are still dissatisfied with the run time and are clamoring for more.
Well, showrunner Prentice Penny took to Twitter to make his best attempt to explain the process of creating a television show to fans.
He went on to say:
So you can either have longer episodes and wait longer, or get seasons every calendar year and get short episodes. Which would you rather have?
