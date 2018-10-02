Git, Git, Brrahhh: Desiigner Kicked Off Scandinavian Flight For Allegedly Threatening Staff, He Asks Fans To Boycott [Video]

Not sure where the new music is that Desiigner claimed he’d be dropping in the Summer, but the “Panda” rapper is making headlines more these days for his personal drama than his music.

On Monday night, he was kicked off a plane in Europe after a flight attendant allegedly put her hands on him. TMZ reports,

The NYC rapper posted a series of videos Tuesday explaining a run-in he had on Scandinavian Airlines Monday night, where he says an older female flight attendant got touchy with him — which caused him to “spazz” out on her and get booted from the flight. He also says he was banned from SAS for a whole year, and goes on to call on his fans to avoid flying with them in the aftermath. Desiigner basically chalks it up to flying while black.

The airline has yet to make an official statement regarding the incident, but they did tell TMZ that “some passengers behaved in a threatening manner toward the crew” and that “such behavior is unacceptable and that safety is their first priority.”

Do you think the incident was race related?