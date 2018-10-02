The Breakfast Club: Mashonda Talks New Book “Blended”, Explains How She Made Peace With Swizz Beatz And Alicia Keys [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Mashonda On The Breakfast Club
Mashonda’s drama with her ex-husband Swizz Beatz and his new wife Alicia Keys has been well-documented over the years. We’ve covered just about every angle there was in the messy beef, but alas, we’ve finally reached a day of reckoning.
Mashonda’s new book Blended hits shelves today and she sat down with The Breakfast Club to do a lil’ promo…
Thoughts?
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.