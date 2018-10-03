Dave East Turns Himself In To NYC Police To Face Assault Charges After Punching A Man On A Party Cruise

Dave East Turns Himself In On Assault Charges

Yet another NYC rapper is headed to the courthouse over slapping someone up this week…

Dave East is living up to his street rep out here…and it could cost him a few fines and community service time.

The rapper is facing misdemeanor assault charges after allegedly popping a man on Pier 40 in NYC while deboarding a party yacht this past July. The incident was caught on camera and briefly went viral on social media:

According to TMZ, the man Dave struck, 28-year-old Joel Rosario, says he had no confrontation or even contact with Dave inside the party venue, so he was completely blindsided by the attack and has no idea at all why he hit him. He also claims that he didn’t even know who the rapper was, and police only identified Dave as the man who hit him after an investigation. After the incident, Rosario had to be treated for a laceration above his left eye.

Dave turned himself in to police on Tuesday afternoon and was charged with misdemeanor assault and released. He has another court date regarding the charges coming up this December.

Hmm…how do you think this will end up panning out for the rapper?

