Tyson Beckford Comes For Kim Kardashian’s Wig Cap AGAIN, This Time With Suggestively Lewd Emojis

Tyson Beckford Comes For Kim Kardashian Once Again

Tyson Beckford REALLY has a personal problem with Kim Kardashian.

If you’ll recall, Tyson came for Kimmy’s surgery cakes on IG a few months back…prompting the reality star to stick it back to him with a pointedly placed “sis.”

The dust settled on that for the most part, with only a slight mention of it from hubby Kanye last week during his “keep my wife’s name out your mouth” underpass rant.

Well now, it looks like Tyson is completely skedaddling right around whatever “deal with me as a man” stuff Kanye was talking about and getting started with Kim YET AGAIN…this time with a pretty lewd emoji attack. He took the most recent selfie post Kim put up, sticking out her tongue seductively:

And placed his own emoji avatar on it sticking its…*ahem*…eggplant in her open mouth, with the caption “Meanwhile, she over there doing this.”

Sheesh! This seems a bit…harsh, especially since Kim was just living life and minding her business as far as we all know.

We don’t know what Tyson’s problem is with Kim specifically, but he clearly has a lot of animosity on his chest for the reality star and eagerly wants to pick another online fight with her. Maybe he’s still salty over that “sis” comment from last time…

