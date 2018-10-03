‘Black Panther’ Star Winston Duke Starring In Netflix Detective Movie

New role, who dis?

Winston Duke Starring In Netflix’s “Wonderland”

Winston Duke who stole the screen in “Black Panther” as M’Baku is starring in Netflix’s “Wonderland.”

According to an official press release, Duke will play a detective alongside Mark Wahlberg in the film adapted from the novel “Robert B. Parker’s Wonderland,” written by Ace Atkins.

The story follows Spenser (Wahlberg) who, fresh out of prison, is sucked back into Boston’s underbelly as he uncovers the truth about a murder and the twisted conspiracy behind it.

The film is also executive produced by Neal H. Moritz.

Winston is obviously excited about the new film and confirmed the details on Instagram.

“Finally!!! 👊🏿👊🏿👊🏿Can’t wait to take my next adventure with the one and only @markwahlberg and incredible @pberg44 . Let’s go!” he captioned his announcement post.

The role comes after he already landed a role in “Heroine” an action thriller from Paramount Players.

The Hollywood Reporter reports that he’ll play a vigilante who defends a neighbor from an Aryan gang.

“The story focuses on a mother and domestic abuse survivor who moves into a new neighborhood for a clean start, only to fall into new danger when she witnesses a kidnapping by an Aryan gang. Duke will play her neighbor, a tragic figure who turns out to be much more than she expected.”

Looks like M’Baku Winston Duke’s having a winning year. Good for him, we’re loving watching him win!