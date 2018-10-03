Before & After: #GUHHATL’s Jhonni Blaze Flaunts Her SUPER FLAT Post-Ab Etched Tummy

Knifed up…

Jhonni Blaze Shows Off Her Ab-Etching Results

Already perfectly pretty Jhonni Blaze recently went under the knife to improve her appearance.

Unbeknownst to some the “Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta” star recently called up celebrity plastic surgeon Andrew Jimerson a.k.a. Dr. Curves to get ab-etching.

Ab-etching includes liposuction and small incisions to remove small pockets of fat in the stomach area.

Jhonni had her surgery with Dr. Curves on August 29 and it was live streamed for fans.

Here’s the end result:



For reference, here was Jhonni in early August before surgery…

and after at Tuesday’s “Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta” premiere.

That waist is SNAAAATCHED!

You can see Jhonni as well as Bow Wow, Masika Kalysha and Lil Mama when “Growing Up Hip Hop ATL” premieres October 11 at 10/9 c.

More Jhonni on the flip.