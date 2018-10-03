Before & After: #GUHHATL’s Jhonni Blaze Flaunts Her SUPER FLAT Post-Ab Etched Tummy
Jhonni Blaze Shows Off Her Ab-Etching Results
Already perfectly pretty Jhonni Blaze recently went under the knife to improve her appearance.
Unbeknownst to some the “Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta” star recently called up celebrity plastic surgeon Andrew Jimerson a.k.a. Dr. Curves to get ab-etching.
Ab-etching includes liposuction and small incisions to remove small pockets of fat in the stomach area.
Jhonni had her surgery with Dr. Curves on August 29 and it was live streamed for fans.
Here’s the end result:
For reference, here was Jhonni in early August before surgery…
and after at Tuesday’s “Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta” premiere.
That waist is SNAAAATCHED!
You can see Jhonni as well as Bow Wow, Masika Kalysha and Lil Mama when “Growing Up Hip Hop ATL” premieres October 11 at 10/9 c.
More Jhonni on the flip.
Jhonni chronicled her surgery for Dr. Curve’s “Behind The Curves” series.
View this post on Instagram
#WhatWaist 😍❓ • • Did you miss #JhonniBlaze surgery journey on our Insta Live & Story yesterday? Well subscribe to our YouTube now to be the first to see what you missed! P.S. – She’s doing great and thanks you for all the well wishes! Follow her @jzapalvonkrishna 📺 check her out on this season of #growinguphiphopatl 🎶 and check out her music, she’s 🔥🔥🔥!
View this post on Instagram
On this episode of #BehindtheCurves 📺 • • The multi-talented #jhonniblaze talks her past battle with weight, why she chose #drcurves and takes you inside her surgery journey! Check out more videos of Jhonni Blaze’ @jzapalvonkrishna journey by subscribing to our YouTube, just click the #LinkinBio ⬆️
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.