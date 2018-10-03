Instagram Penthouse: Like-Lusty Influencers Can Rent This NYC Penthouse For $15K A Month
Instagram Penthouse Rents For $15K A Month
Yes, you read that right.
If you’re extremely inclined to getting likes on social media, there’s a penthouse that’s perfect for you.
The New York Times recently profiled a penthouse in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood that was specifically made to provide the perfect backdrop for Instagram influencers. The penthouse is 2,400-square-feet and goes for $15K a month.
It’s the brainchild of Village Marketing, an agency that connects brands to influencers, stylish women with large followers in particular.
The penthouse also has a rooftop deck that makes for perfect skyline photos.
It might seem frivolous to you but this actually isn’t a bad idea for people who solely make their money on social media. It’s pretty much a workspace.
Would you rent the “Instagram penthouse”?
