Too Far, Sis: Tyson Beckford Is Getting DRAGGED For This Super Lewd IG Pic Of Kim Kardashian

Tyson Beckford Gets Dragged To Hell

Remember a couple of months ago when Tyson Beckford tried to clown Kim Kardashian’s shape and she responded by insinuating that he was gay? Then Kanye West threatened Beckford to keep Kim’s name out of his mouth. It was all a big drama that seemed to go away. That is until Tyson decided to post a very lewd IG emoji putting an eggplant in Kim’s mouth.

This was a bit too far and it has backfired horribly for Tyson. Kim has yet to respond but the internet is at his neck. Even people who don’t rock with Kim are coming for Tyson for his misogyny. All’s fair in love and war? Not exactly because nobody seems to have the model’s back.

Why Is Tyson Beckford so worried about Kim ? pic.twitter.com/uVj4tUPSR5 — ✨Dreamer ✨ (@Wisdom_98) October 3, 2018

Peep how he’s getting dragged down the runway for his shenanigans.