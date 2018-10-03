Mona Lisa: The History Of Superhead And Lil Wayne’s Complicated, Messy Romance

1 of 14 ❯ ❮

of 14

The History Of Wayne And Superhead Lil Wayne’s big hit from his new Carter V album is undoubtedly his “Mona Lisa” collaboration with Kendrick Lamar. The song, about women scammers who do Wayne’s bidding and the complicated relationships that ensue, is one of the best dramas of the year. Kendrick Lamar’s verse about a woman who can’t say no to rappers even as she is in the middle of her relationships, has people thinking back to some of Wayne’s past ladies: namely Karrine Steffans aka Superhead. The infamous video vixen, who penned books about her affairs with rappers, quickly became enamored with the rapper and he felt the same about her. What ensued was a decade of drama, love, sex, cheating and more drama. Take a look as BOSSIP takes you on a trip down memory lane of a relationship that people still can’t stop talking about.

Meeting – They first met in 2006 after she came to his birthday party: Wayne reached out to a friend of mine. He had a birthday party in LA and my friend was the promoter. I’d never met him before. That was September 2006. I came to the party and they were asking people to say happy birthday to him on the red carpet, for a birthday video. I left a video message for him, like everyone else did, saying happy birthday and many, many more. I was still standing in the doorway of the club when a fight broke out. So, I kicked off my shoes and ran out, like everyone else. That was it.

Months later, after reviewing the tape and saw me, and he called a mutual friend of ours and that’s how we met. He traced me down. I’ve never been a groupie. I’ve always lived in a nice neighborhood—always. So, I would meet people at places like the grocery store. I’ve met a lot of people in the neighborhood.

Back in 2007, Wayne dropped this interview about Karrine and how he can talk to her.

F*** Karrine – Their courtship went public when Wayne dropped a reference to her in the 2008 song “Ransom” with Drake: “Might fly to L.A and just f*** Karrine/ Nahh f*** Karrine!” This had everyone ready for the tea about what the hell was going on.

They stopped talking for three years – two years for their big fight and another year Wayne was in jail. Then their relationship really started heating up.

In 2012, after everyone assumed Steffans/Wayne was a thing of the past, the two appeared together in public in Vegas, sparking up rumors that they were officially a thing once again.

A couple of months later, she ranked the men she slept with and had Weezy F. Baby as her #1. Clearly she was still in the thralls of d***matization

Continue Slideshow

Then things got messy. Wayne had a song “Love Me” and said “And she the best with that head/ Even better than Karrine”

Steffans took the song as a slight and said she was writing a book called “How To Make Love To A Martian”

Their rocky relationship came to a halt when Wayne started to suffer seizures and it offered some clarity to Steffans: It became all too clear in late 2012, when Wayne began suffering from seizures, how important his life is to me, regardless of what has happened. He and I had just gotten into a huge fight a couple of weeks before the seizures happened and you don’t want to argue with someone and they die. You start thinking of mortality and what’s important and that’s when I realized I love this person, unconditionally.

In 2013, she went and got “56” tatted on the back of her neck, which was supposedly a code for Lil Wayne.

Later that year, they parted ways, seemingly for good. Things were relatively quiet between the two. Then Wayne started dating Christina Milian (remember that?) and a chickenhead beef ensued. Steffans posted a warning for little girls to get out of the way of her and her man, but Wayne was dating Milian at the time. Milian responded and the beef was on.

Steffans took things further, dissing Milian every chance she got. She must have known then that the Wayne/Milian feud wouldn’t last.