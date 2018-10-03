Loyal To The Soil: Kanye Gifted Kim Kardashian A Generous Check For Turning Down Instagram Boutique Offering Her $1 Million

Kimmy Cakes Says Kanye Gifted Her $1 Million After She Turned Down Fashion Boutique

Kim Kardashian West is sharing some GOOD stories about her life with Kanye West. On a recent podcast interview with Ashley Graham, Kimmy says she turned down a generous proposal to promote a fashion boutique and Kanye followed up by matching their offer.

Kim said: “So a brand offered me a million dollars to do a post on some of their clothing. They typically, I don’t want to say who the brand is, knock off Yeezy. So, I said it’s great money, let me ask Kanye how he feels about it. He said “no babe.”

Kim said they next week Mothers Day came, and Kanye delivered her a Million dollar check for “supporting” him and turning down the money. He then gave her a percentage of his company. Kim seemed super impressed with her hubby over the gesture. You can listen to the full story at the 28:02 mark.

Specifically, Kim was referring to this pink get up, that was knocked-off by quite a few wholesalers. Kim says her hubby had is custom made for her body, after hiring several fit models to choose outfits for their Miami trip.

As you can see, here is a knock-off version. But Kimmy said Yeezy didn’t mind that it was being copied. He just preferred that she didn’t except any paychecks from the Yeezy biter!

Interesting!