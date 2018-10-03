Honest Onika: Nicki Minaj Reveals She Was Domestically Abused In “Queen” Documentary Teaser [Video]

Nicki Minaj Teases “Queen” Documentary

Nicki Minaj is getting RAW with fans in a teaser for a documentary inspired by her latest album release “Queen”. Over the last several years, Onika’s relationship history has been a topic of discussion, ever since she split with ex-fiancee Safaree Samuels. Initially, Nicki kept their relationship a secret from the public, until they had a nasty public split. Allegations from both sides have been made a different times. Most recently, Safaree claimed that Nicki almost killed him, stabbing him with a knife. He allegedly had to seek emergency medical help and lied about his cause of injuries, to allegedly protect Nicki from going to jail.

Nicki is unclear about who the domestic abuse came from in the teaser, but she says she “I didn’t remember who I was.”

“I remember when my mother would let my father be violent with her. As a little girl I would stand in front of my mother and go like this [raises arms up]. I vowed from that age, no man would ever abuse me, call me out my name, treat me like that…then all of a sudden, that was my life.”

To be clear, Nicki Minaj has dated several men after Safaree. In the second teaser she claims she was unmotivated to write because of the abuse, but then she went to Miami and began to pen songs for her recent album.

Woo, woo woo! Don’t cry Nicki! Are YOU looking forward to watching the #Queen documentary?