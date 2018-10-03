Stormy Daniels Uses Jimmy Kimmel As Her Late-Night Play Thang To Demonstrate How She Spanked Trump

It Was Quite The Show

Stormy Daniels made another appearance on Jimmy Kimmel this week and as expected, it was full of highlights.

You might remember the porn star recently released a book call Full Disclosure where she describe Trump‘s Mario Kart Mushroom-sized peen, leaving the world traumatized and in disgust.

Well now, Ms. Daniels is getting even more graphic thanks to Jimmy Kimmel. He pulled out a selection of orange mushrooms and asked Daniels to pick which one resembled Trump’s specimen the most. And this came after he asked Stormy to demonstrate how she spanked Trump when they had their gross one-night sexual encounter. Little did Kimmel know, he would be the one getting spanked in the demonstration. Check out all the raunchy play in the clip above!