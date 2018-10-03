The Orange Oppressor: Donald Trump Mocks Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s Attempted Rape Testimony

Trump Mocks Chrsitine Blasey Ford’s Testimony

Donald Trump is a piece of s#!t. Period. Yesterday the man that 53% of white women elected to be THEIR President supplied more evidence that despite the fact that the aforementioned whites prostrated themselves for him, he doesn’t give a damn about them.

During a pep rally in Mississippi, Donnie took to the stage to perform this offensive lil’ bit.

Congrats, white women. Maybe one day President you voted for will mock your rape. Oh, the irony.