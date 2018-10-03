Pops Is Petty: 50 Cent Fires Shots At Baby Mama Shaniqua And His Son Marquise Claps Back

50 Cent Takes Aim At Baby Mama Shaniqua Tompkins Again

50 Cent has been at odds with his ex-girlfriend and mother of his son, Shaniqua Tompkins for what seems like a lifetime. Looks like he has ZERO plans of stopping now. Tuesday Curtis Jackson took to instagram to wage war again, this time letting the world know about the former couple’s dispute over her desire to do reality tv:

The photo depicts Fif sitting in a set of gym rafters next to what looks to be a golden retriever while examining a document. His caption reads:

See right here Shaniqua this is the life rights agreement you signed. See this paragraph says you can’t do reality Tv ok. LOL 🤨get the strap #bellator #lecheminduroi

SMH. Is he calling her a dog?

He didn’t stop there. He posted another similar photo, again, also seated in bleachers, this time with the dog laying down beside him:

He captioned this one:

you starting to look a little thirsty you ok? Child support ls over😟l don’t know what else to say,🤷🏽‍♂️wait call Floyd he will let you strip at his joint. #bellator #lecheminduroi

And of course he had to bring former friend turned enemy Floyd Mayweather into it.

But one person 50 didn’t mention had plenty to say about his antics. His and Shaniqua’s son Marquise.

