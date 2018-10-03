Popped: LAPD Arrests Burglar Ring That Was Targeting Celebrities Like Rihanna, LeBron James And Viola Davis

LAPD Arrests Celebrity Home Burglars

For a couple of years now we have been reporting on the rash of celebrity break-ins and burglaries that have taken place around Los Angeles.

According to TMZ, the LAPD says they have apprehended the men responsible for ganking goods from the homes of Yasiel Puig, Rihanna, Christina Milian and targeting more high-profile homes like those of LeBron James, Viola Davis and Matt Damon (what the hell is Matt Damon gonna have in his crib? Iced out Rollies?!).

There are now 4 people in custody, two 19-year-old nem, an 18-year-old man, and a 34-year-old woman. The woman is said to be the mother of one of the teens says Capt. Lillian Carranza.

Cops believe that there are more arrests to be made in this burglar ring. They believe that 24 homes have already been hit and half of them are celebrity cribs.

The case broke wide open when LA Rams baller Robert Woods’ neighbor called the cops about a robbery. A suspect was arrested and items recovered were connected to previous burglaries.

Sounds like these guys and gal are going down.