Shamone!…Not Stirred: Michael Jackson Was Supposedly PRESSED To Play James Bond

Before any Idris Elba talk, the first Black James Bond could have been Michael Jackson.

According to Metro, the famous celebrity agent Michael Ovitz spilled all the details in his tell-all memoir Who Is Michael Ovitz. Back in the 1980s Michael pleaded with Hollywood bosses to be the next 007.

It all started with a meeting at Ovitz’s home where Michael told him and Ovitz’s business partner Ron Meyer that he wanted to be “the star of an action movie.”

Ovitz and Meyer couldn’t keep a straight face.

Ovitz says the situation was made even more comical when Michael’s hat fell into a dish of guacamole.

Michael tried to continue selling the idea of him playing Bond, but Ovitz and Meyer where still all laughs as the blob of guacamole was sliding down Michael’s hat. “Then the blob fell off, and Ron totally lost it. I cracked up, too, and Michael stalked out. I found him and explained for 15 minutes that we hadn’t been laughing at him,” Ovitz writes in his book. “Finally, Michael’s face cleared. ‘OK, Ovitz. OK,’ he said. ‘But I want to play James Bond.’ I am proud to report I didn’t laugh, this time.”

Ovitz then had to explain to The King of Pop that he wasn’t the best fit for the role of Bond, which has been played by actors like Sean Connery, Roger Moore and Pierce Brosnan. Ovitz argued that Michael was “thinly built, you’re too sensitive, you won’t be credible as a brutal block of stone.”

Obviously, by the end of it all, Michael did not get the role of 007.

Idris Elba was rumored to be our first melanated British agent, but it seems he’s shut all that down. Back in August, he tweeted out “don’t believe the hype” after he jokingly tweeted, “my name’s Elba, Idris Elba.”

It seems Brother Bond will have to hold off a little while longer.