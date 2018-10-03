“Bad Girls Club” Alum & Yeezy Model Shannade Clermont Talking Plea Deals With The Feds Over Fraud Rap (Exclusive)

“Bad Girls Club” Alum Accused Of Stealing Dead Man’s Debit Card After “Paid Date”

The reality starlet accused of raiding $20,000 from a dead man’s bank account after what the feds said was a “paid date” is trying to negotiate a deal with the government over the case, BOSSIP can reveal.

Shannade Clermont’s legal team is in active discussions with the feds to try to cop a plea deal her fraud case and stop the matter from ever going in front of a judge, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

Clermont was supposed to appear in New York Federal Court in Manhattan this week, but at the very last minute, the feds asked the judge to postpone the hearing for a month so that they could continue settlement negotiations with the Yeezy model’s lawyer.

If the case does indeed to trial and Clermont is convicted, she faces some four decades behind bars.

The feds said Clermont stole the debit card details for a man she met during a “prostitution date” for $400. The man died the following day, and Clermont’s complaint alleges that she used his accounts for months to pay her rent, wire herself cash and enjoy shopping sprees, spending more than $20,000.

There is no suggestion that Clermont was involved in the alleged victim’s death.