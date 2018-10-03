Miami Beach Babies: ‘Kini Clad Kylie Jenner Cuddles Up With Precious Liddo Seed Stormi On Girls Trip For BFF’s Birthday
- By Bossip Staff
1 of 14
❯
❮
Kylie Jenner and Baby Stormi Join BFF Jordyn Woods For Miami Girls Trips!
Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods turned 21 this weekend so the ladies headed to Miami for a girls trip that included Kylie’s kiddo Stormi! Just look at the sweet snap Kylie posted with her baby girl:
In the shot Kylie and Stormi look out at the ocean, she captioned the photo:
you are my happy place 🦋
Sweet right? Ahhhh young motherhood. Kylie must’ve brought the nanny too because she also shared solo photos in a bikini and club wear.
Moms gotta have fun too!
From the looks of Instagram it was a VERY fun trip. Jordyn also shared a gang of photos. Hit the flip for those.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.