Miami Beach Babies: ‘Kini Clad Kylie Jenner Cuddles Up With Precious Liddo Seed Stormi On Girls Trip For BFF’s Birthday

Kylie Jenner and Baby Stormi Join BFF Jordyn Woods For Miami Girls Trips!

Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods turned 21 this weekend so the ladies headed to Miami for a girls trip that included Kylie’s kiddo Stormi! Just look at the sweet snap Kylie posted with her baby girl:

In the shot Kylie and Stormi look out at the ocean, she captioned the photo:

you are my happy place 🦋

Sweet right? Ahhhh young motherhood. Kylie must’ve brought the nanny too because she also shared solo photos in a bikini and club wear.

Moms gotta have fun too!

From the looks of Instagram it was a VERY fun trip. Jordyn also shared a gang of photos. Hit the flip for those.