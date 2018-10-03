Miami Beach Babies: ‘Kini Clad Kylie Jenner Cuddles Up With Precious Liddo Seed Stormi On Girls Trip For BFF’s Birthday

- By Bossip Staff
Kylie Jenner and Baby Stormi Join BFF Jordyn Woods For Miami Girls Trips!

Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods turned 21 this weekend so the ladies headed to Miami for a girls trip that included Kylie’s kiddo Stormi! Just look at the sweet snap Kylie posted with her baby girl:

View this post on Instagram

you are my happy place 🦋

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

In the shot Kylie and Stormi look out at the ocean, she captioned the photo:

you are my happy place 🦋

Sweet right? Ahhhh young motherhood. Kylie must’ve brought the nanny too because she also shared solo photos in a bikini and club wear.

View this post on Instagram

⚡️☁️

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Moms gotta have fun too!

View this post on Instagram

miami♥️

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

From the looks of Instagram it was a VERY fun trip. Jordyn also shared a gang of photos. Hit the flip for those.

View this post on Instagram

teleport 2 me

A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on

View this post on Instagram

GROOT

A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on

View this post on Instagram

angels all around me

A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on

View this post on Instagram

I warned y’all earlier 😏 girls trip

A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on

View this post on Instagram

mellow yellow

A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on

    View this post on Instagram

    Que Bolá Miami ♥️

    A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on

    View this post on Instagram

    🍊🍊🍊

    A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on

    View this post on Instagram

    finale tonight LIV ON SUNDAY

    A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on

    View this post on Instagram

    🖤

    A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on

