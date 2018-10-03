Two D-Bag Dunkin Donuts Worked FIRED After Pouring Water Over Homeless Man’s Head [Video]

People Ain’t Isht! Dunkin Donuts Workers Drench Homeless Man Charging His Phone In Lobby

This is some foul, low down, dirty mess! Two Dunkin Donuts workers have been fired, according to reports after trying to HUMILATE a homeless man. The innocent man was sitting with his head down in the lobby of the Syracuse, NY store and charging his phone when two of the employees decided to pur water on him, record it and share it to facebook.

The video has since been shared virally, and 7 news Miami says the company took notice firing the employees.

The company that owns the Dunkin’ location says it was “disturbed” by the employees’ behavior, which it says “goes against our core values as an organization.” Jeremy Dufresne says he was at the Dunkin’ in Syracuse Sunday night to charge his phone to call his mom when one of the workers dumped water on his head. The worker laughed, and a video of the interaction was posted to Facebook shortly afterward. According to the Post Standard, Dufrense says the worker likely had “personal problems of his own,” and “he took it out on someone else, like me.”

Here is the video.

A homeless man was sitting in the lobby of a New York Dunkin' Donuts to charge his phone so he could call his mom when a group of employees dumped a pitcher of water on his head. The employees have since been fired. STORY: https://t.co/xmxFO055mX pic.twitter.com/iqobVpgJtY — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) October 2, 2018

How callous is that???