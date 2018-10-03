Uninvited: Rihanna’s New SpookySexyCool Stunna Lip Paint Has Makeup Twitter In A TIZZY

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 10

Rih’s New Uninvited Lip Paint Shatters Makeup Twitter

Queen Ting Rih and her Fenty Beauty empire continued their endless winning streak with a new SpookySexyCool Stunna shade of matte-Black lip paint just in time for Fall, and yes, it has the whole entire makeup community in a TIZZY.

Peep the Twitter hysteria over Rihanna’s SpookySexyCool stunna lip paint on the flip.

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    12345678910
    Categories: For Discussion, For Your Information, For Your Viewing Pleasure

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.