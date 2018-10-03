Uninvited: Rihanna’s New SpookySexyCool Stunna Lip Paint Has Makeup Twitter In A TIZZY
Rih’s New Uninvited Lip Paint Shatters Makeup Twitter
Queen Ting Rih and her Fenty Beauty empire continued their endless winning streak with a new SpookySexyCool Stunna shade of matte-Black lip paint just in time for Fall, and yes, it has the whole entire makeup community in a TIZZY.
Peep the Twitter hysteria over Rihanna’s SpookySexyCool stunna lip paint on the flip.
Being #UNINVITED never felt so damn good! @badgalriri created our newest soft-matte #STUNNA Lip Paint in a rule-defying black to change the game. Whoever said you couldn't pull off a black lip, was wrong! Available now *online only* at fentybeauty.com, @sephora, @harveynichols, and #SephorainJCP! #SHOWUPUNINVITED Makeup by #FENTYBEAUTY Global Makeup Artist @priscillaono
