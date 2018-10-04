Liddo Fingers: Tiny Hands Trump Sent A Nationwide Text Alert & Sparked Hilarious Chaos
- By Bossip Staff
1 of 15
❯
❮
Hilarious “Presidential Alert” Memes
We’re living in scary times that somehow got scarier when our liddo fingered President sent a “Presidential Alert” to most Americans’ cellphone to assess FEMA’s ability to deliver national alerts. Whew, the skress, but we made it through and got a hilarious new meme to ease the anxiety.
Peep the funniest “Presidential alert” memes and remixes on the flip.
Continue Slideshow
Feature photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.