Liddo Fingers: Tiny Hands Trump Sent A Nationwide Text Alert & Sparked Hilarious Chaos

*X’ing out of Presidential alert* pic.twitter.com/WugabcFa0g — Shego DeBarge (@_maleficentt) October 3, 2018

Hilarious “Presidential Alert” Memes

We’re living in scary times that somehow got scarier when our liddo fingered President sent a “Presidential Alert” to most Americans’ cellphone to assess FEMA’s ability to deliver national alerts. Whew, the skress, but we made it through and got a hilarious new meme to ease the anxiety.

Peep the funniest “Presidential alert” memes and remixes on the flip.