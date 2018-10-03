In White Folks News: Sarah Jessica Parker Is Still Holding Out For ‘Sex & The City 3’ …WITH Kim Cattrall

SJP Not Interested In Replacing Kim Cattrall’s Sex & The City Character

After being dragged by Kim Catrall earlier this year, Sarah Jessica Parker is taking the high road.

Real Sex & The City fans know that while things may have been all good with Carrie Bradshaw, Charlotte York, Miranda Hobbes, and Samantha Jones on set, Cattrall doesn’t fu** with her costars in real life. According to the 62-year-old actress, she’s “never been friends with the other women” on the hit TV show. Even after losing her brother last year, Cattrall was not interested in SJP’s shoulder to lean on, literally writing on Instagram “I don’t need your love or support at this tragic time @sarahjessicaparker.”

Via that same post Catrall also shared, “My Mom asked me today ‘When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?’ Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now. Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona.” Whew chile, the drama…but it seems SJP wants no parts.

When one fan hit Instagram recently, asking her to write Kim Cattrall’s character out so that a third Sex & The City movie might be possible, SJP wasn’t here for it. Surprisingly.

“You are still my hero. Please replace or write her out kim/samantha if she is not interested and bring back sex and the city movie #3. The fans need this,” the fan wrote. Parker responded, “Not sure if I can imagine doing another movie without her.” See the screenshots here.

We aren’t sure when this beef started, as the show ran for six years—and that’s before the ladies got together to bring Sex & The City to the big screen—but hopefully, they can put it to bed soon. Click here for that time Cattrall suggested her character be recast and let us know if you’re still holding out hope for the third movie?