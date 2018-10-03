Congrats: Magic Johnson To Be Honored With A Key To The City Of Las Vegas

Magic Johnson To Receive The Key To The City Of Las Vegas

Though Magic Johnson resides in Los Angeles, he’s all about giving back to everyone, everywhere.

The 5-time NBA champion is going to be honored in Las Vegas next week, but for someone like Magic who is known for his philanthropy, it wouldn’t be like him to not give something back in return–so he’s putting on a concert.

The Lakers legend and Hall Of Famer is set to receive a key to the city of Las Vegas from Mayor Carolyn Goodman at a ceremony on October 9, and he’s turning it into a 2-day event for the entire community.

According to exclusive reports from TMZ, the “Magic Johnson Showtime Pop-Up Concert” at Mandalay Bay Beach will kick things off on Tuesday, and promises performances by several big-time acts, including Snoop Dogg. The publication also reports that their sources say Will Smith also recorded a congrats video that is set to air during the show.

Magic is said to be giving away 5,000 tickets for the event over the next few days, and some of the recipients will include survivors of last year’s mass shooting. And apparently, Johnson has a special surprise for those guests in particular.

On top of all of that action, the Lakers are set to take on the Warriors at the nearby T-Mobile Arena on October 10 for a preseason game.

As we mentioned before, Magic Johnson isn’t new to the concept of giving back. One of his most recent gestures of giving back included providing children in Houston with toys following the hurricane.