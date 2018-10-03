F**k 12: White Lady Cop Sentenced To 15 Years For Lying About Black Man Shooting Her

White Woman Cop Imprisoned After Falsifying Shooting By Black Man

According to the AJC, a former Butts County, Georgia police officer has been sentenced to 15 years in prison and 23 years probation for fabricating a story about a Black man shooting her.

On September 13, 2016, Sherry Hall got on her police radio to alert her blue gang (not the crips) that she had been shot in the chest by a man she described as a “6-foot, 230-pound African-American man wearing a green shirt and black jogging pants”.

she was attacked, unprovoked, during the time when cops nationwide were falsely claiming that people were retaliating against them for all the unarmed Black men who were killed by white officers.

After a jury heard all the evidence in the case, they decided that Sherry was full of s#!t and enacted a purposeful and deceitful ruse to pin a crime on a Black man. But her janky azz story eventually unraveled because nothing that she claimed was consistent with the evidence…

First of all, she didn’t realize that her squad car’s video system was operating even though she’d failed to turn on the blue lights, Assistant District Attorney James Moss said. In the audio from that recording, you can hear only two shots being fired, not three, he said. Three shell casings were found at the scene: two near the patrol car and one in the woods where Hall said her shooter had been. As expected, the two casings near the car matched the gun Hall was carrying that night. But the one found in the woods matched a department-issued backup firearm that Hall kept in her nightstand, Moss said. And that gun’s firing pin, which would help further identify a bullet shot from the gun, had been tampered with.

