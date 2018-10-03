Exclusive Clip! Ernest’s Health Scare Is Momma Dee’s Wake Up Call On “Marriage Boot Camp” [VIDEO]

“Marriage Boot Camp” Stars Momma Dee And Ernest Face His Health Crisis

After Aubrey’s death wish, Pauly D escapes the Boot Camp house without a trace! The couples navigate a communication course while wearing drunk goggles! Chris gets the wrath of Judge Toler when he crosses the line! Ernest is sent to urgent care. Momma Dee says none of the negativity matters when Ernest’s life is on the line.

Watch “Marriage Boot Camp” on WeTV Fridays at 9/8c!