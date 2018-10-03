The Game Could Be Arrested In 48 Hours—Here’s Why…

Judge Issues Arrest Warrant In The Game’s Sexual Assault Case

Back in 2015, The Game was accused of sexually assaulting a contestant on his reality television series, She’s Got Game. The judge in the case found in favor of the plaintiff, Priscilla Rainey, and ordered the rapper to pay her upwards of $7 million. The Game has been ducking and dodging Rainey ever since the 2016 court order, so now he’s reportedly been given 48 hours to comply before he is arrested.

From TMZ: “According to docs, a federal judge has ordered him to hand over a bunch of documents … including his financial records, but he hasn’t. An arrest warrant has been issued, but the judge has given him until Friday at noon, Central Time to turn over the records. If he doesn’t, The Game’s got a date with the U.S. Marshals … whether he wants it or not.”

In court docs that were obtained by BOSSIP this week, Rainey said her legal team’s investigation “yielded substantial evidence that the defendant has been diverting substantial assets and income through alter-ego entities controlled by himself and his business manager, Cash M. Jones.”

