Cotdamn: Peep Crystal Clear Camera Footage Of Machine Gun Kelly's Squad Stomping Heckler In Atlanta [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
Machine Gun Kelly’s Crew Beats Up Actor G-Rod

A few weeks back it was reported that Machine Gun Kelly was heckled by an actor named G-Rod in Atlanta. The result of that heckling lead to G-Rod gettin’ his azz beat a few hours later. We saw the results of the fight, but never the fight itself. Until today…

The folks at TMZ got a hold of the security camera footage of the incident and it is UGLY. MGK’s band of merry men beat the brakes off of G-Rod.

Don’t take our word for it, press play below.

WHEW! Flip the page to see G-Rod run up on MGK hours prior to this beat down.

Do you think that this lil’ clout chasing violation required G-Rod to get mashed out so mercilessly?

On the next page, peep a bruised and beaten G-Rod explain himself after the fight.

Damn, G-Rod…smh.

