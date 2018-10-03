RHOA Royalty: Shamea Morton-Mwangi Hosts Baby Shower Fit A Queen [Exclusive Photos]

Shamea Morton’s “Royal” Baby Shower Goes Down In Atlanta

Hear Ye, Hear Ye… married folks, Shamea Morton-Mwangi, of “ The Real Housewives of Atlanta “, and Gerald Mwangi have a little princess on the way, and in celebration they hosted a baby show fit for a Queen this past weekend. The spouses celebrated their first baby girl on the way with an extravagant shower Sunday evening in Atlanta at the Four Seasons. The theme was “Tutu & Tiara’s”. The reality star wore a custom made fitting dress that was pink and flared out at the bottom with a gorgeous tiara to finish it off.

Last year, the Mwangi’s tied the knot in a ceremony all the way in Kenya. Don’t they look excited to welcome baby girl?

Porsha Williams, Shamea’s bestie was there, as well as Kandi, Sheree, Kenya and more RHOA regulars. During the event, Shamea broke down in tears, describing the love she felt from her family and friends that evening.

There is a video recap for folks interested. Press play!

It’s interesting that Shamea and her bestis Porsha are now pregnant at the same time. We wonder if they will talk about it on the upcoming season of RHOA. Congratulations to the happy couple!