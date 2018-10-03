#RHOA Royalty: Shamea Morton-Mwangi Hosts Baby Shower Fit A Queen [Exclusive Photos]
It’s #WCW and there are so many women that I want to recognize. My baby shower was this past Sunday and it was a ladies only affair. I’ll be posting my beautiful friends and family all day. Some of these women are constantly supporting me and some of them helped make my shower a success. Get ready… I’m about to fill your time line up!😍 This first post is ALL FAMILY! @princessshya #Mom #GodMom #sisters #niece #cousins #aunts #nephew #babyshower #shameamorton #shameasbabyshya 📸 #FreddyO Hair: @greathairbyshauna Makeup: @mattytmua
Shamea Morton’s “Royal” Baby Shower Goes Down In Atlanta
There is a video recap for folks interested. Press play!
It’s interesting that Shamea and her bestis Porsha are now pregnant at the same time. We wonder if they will talk about it on the upcoming season of RHOA. Congratulations to the happy couple!
