Knifed Up: Hazel E’s Latest Remixed Mug Has Everyone Confused — Who Is THIS???

Hazel E Debuts A “New” Face

Former ‘Love and Hip Hop Hollyweird‘ actress Hazel E has folks scratching their heads hard after her latest instagram post. The rapper put up a selfie that hardly looks like herself. Fans are wondering if Hazel opted for ANOTHER nose surgery, or maybe she just used her photoshop skills.

Whichever is the case, does this look like Hazel E to YOU????

Some of the comments under the photo read…”I thought this was Althea. Wow she pulled a Kylie and changed her whole face.”

Another user wrote: “Who is this girl in the photo? And don’t say makeup cuz uhhhhh boo that’s a whole new face!”

Previously, Hazel E visited Iyanla’s “Fix My Life” show, where she revealed she was sexually violated as a child, and she claimed it was done by “Black girls”. Iyanla thought this may be key to why she likes to chop up her “Black” features. Maybe?

Folks are in awe over Hazel’s new face. Hit the flip to see what they’re saying…what are YOUR thoughts?