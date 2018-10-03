This Ain’t It: The Internet Is CLOWNING Angela Simmons’ Struggly Uproar Challenge Harlem Shake

Angela Simmons’ Dancing Struggles Continue

Angela Simmons is one incredibly gorgeous, magnetic, smart, thickimongoulsy thick, curvaceous, stunning black woman. She, also, is a woman who absolutely can not dance. Want proof? Just look at the video above of Angela trying her hand at the #UproarChallenge, which is supposed to be people Harlem shaking to the “Special Delivery”-inspired beat on Lil Wayne’s Carter V album.

Instead of Harlem shaking, Angela looks like she’s just…shaking. Is that the Upper West Side Shake? What the hell is going on here? At least Angela is being a good sport about it, posting this: “#uproarchallenge lol you can always depend on me to do it wrong 💁🏽haha @therealswizzz @theshiggyshow @liltunechi M O O D unbothered 😂 #IKnowICantDance #DontCare 🙌🏽”

We can always appreciate someone who’s in on the joke. Because, boy, there are jokes. Twitter came for her and it was the purest of comedy. Take a look…