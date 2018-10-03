Lil Mama, Da Brat, JD, Pregnant ATL Housewives And More Attended “GUHH: ATL” Premiere, But Where Was Lil Bow Wow?

Bow Wow Skips Premiere For New Season Of “Growing Up Hip-Hop Atlanta”

Last night, WEtv hosted an exclusive event for the return of the hit series, “Growing Up Hip-Hop Atlanta,” at Tongue & Groove in Atlanta. Cast members Da Brat, Jermaine Dupri, Lil Mama, Ms. Deb Abney, DJ Hurricane, Ayana Fite, Masika Kalysha, Jhonni Blaze and Kiyomi Leslie were all in attendance and joined a room filled with celebrities, media, guests and influencers.

Other notable attendees included: Waka Flocka Flame, Tammy Rivera, Charlie Rivera, Datari Turner, Kenya Moore, Porsha Williams, Eva Marcille, Byron ‘BT’ Turner, Todd Tucker, Trina Braxton, Towanda Braxton, Frank Ski, Dianna ‘Miss D’ Williams, D. Woods, Cynthia Bailey, Keke Wyatt, Karlie Redd, Desiree Connell, Truth Hurts, Tray Chaney, Pimpin’, Taylor Girlz, Miss Mulatto, Street Bud, Kissie Lee, Tiffany Evans, Momma Dee and Althea Heart… Noticeably absent was Bow Wow, who reportedly had an on set meltdown during this season’s filming.

Following the star-studded red carpet, guests mixed and mingled while enjoying cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, and music. The room was abuzz with people talking about the latest updates on the GUHH cast. Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta originally premiered on May 25, 2017 and chronicles the lives of the children of hip hop legends in Atlanta.

The second season of Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta returns Thursday, October 11th at 9/8c on WEtv.

Hit the flip for more photos from the poppin’ event.