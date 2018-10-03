Judge Threatens To Issue Warrant For The Game’s Arrest In $7 Mill Sex Abuse Case (Exclusive Details)





The Game On The Hook For $7.1 Million Judgment In Grope Case

The judge isn’t playing when it comes to forcing The Game to pay up on a $7.1 million judgment for sexually assaulting his reality show co-star.

A fed up judge Tuesday held The Game in contempt of court and ordered a bench warrant if he doesn’t cough up his financial docs to “She’s Got Game” contestant Priscilla Rainey by Oct. 5, BOSSIP has learned.

Rainey won a $7.13 million judgment against The Game after suing him for assaulting her during an after hours date while they filmed the reality show.

We exclusively revealed that Rainey has been trying for months to get The Game’s financial records so that she can begin collecting her multi million dollar judgment. But she’s complained that The Game not only ignored her requests, but resorted to hiding his assets in a bid to get out of paying up.

The judge apparently had enough after the West Coast rapper failed to turn up to another court hearing, and issued the demand. The judge wants the U.S. Marshals to arrest The Game and hold him until he sends Rainey the financial paperwork.

The Game has not responded as of Oct. 3. He is due back in court next week.