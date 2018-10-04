“Family Matters” Actor Darius McCrary Accused Of Dislocating His 2-Year-Old Daughters Arm By Ex-Wife

Darius McCrary Is Accused Of Injuring His Young Daughters Arm

According to a report by The Blast “Family Matters” star Darius McCrary partially dislocated his daughter’s arm in an incident that left the child crying and in pain.

Tammy Brawner, McCrary’s estranged wife, claims he has not been following court ordered custody rules of their two-year-old daughter, Zoey. She also claims McCrary went on the radio and “stated that I have been telling and coaching our 2-year old daughter to lie and say that ‘dada hurt her.’” But according to her, she has medical records to prove that in March 2018, McCrary “partially dislocated our daughter’s arm.”

According to the records, the 2-year-old girl was in pain and “cried when attempting to move the arm.” Doctors determined she had Nursemaid’s Elbow (a common elbow injury among young children and toddlers occurring when a child’s elbow is pulled and one of the bones partially dislocates.)

Brawner also claims the couple was ordered to take co-parenting classes together, but McCrary has allegedly failed to show up. “I cannot co-parent by myself,” Brawner says. “I have gone above and beyond to parent with Mr. McCrary but he appears to be too bitter and too much of a tyrant to parent with me.”