Miracle Whip: Gwen Stefani Is Almost 50, And She’s Aging Like She A Fine Chardonnay

Gwen Stefani Turns 49, But Bawwwdy And Face Are Aging Backwards

Happy Birthday to Gwen Stefani! Anyone else notices that Gwen is aging like a fine chardonnay???

The No Doubt singer entered the music scene over two decades ago, a chubby-cheeked beach blonde with paper thin eyebrows and braces, now she has her own Las Vegas residency and a cozy place to fall back on near her much younger boyfriend, Blake Shelton, 42.

Blake wished his beautiful lady a Happy Birthday on social media…and she looks hot!

Somehow it feels more like MY birthday everyday.. Happy Birthday @gwenstefani!!! I love you!!! pic.twitter.com/2SX59P4OWP — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) October 3, 2018

Gwen has the glow of an unproblematic woman of privilege. Her face says “hello, I use sunscreen.” And at 49, Gwen is booked, busy and STILL pretty. We compiled a few of her most stunning looks from the past year, and she absolutely slayyyyyyyed 48.

