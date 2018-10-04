Miracle Whip: Gwen Stefani Is Almost 50, And She’s Aging Like She A Fine Chardonnay
- By Bossip Staff
This isht is BANANAS…
Gwen Stefani Turns 49, But Bawwwdy And Face Are Aging Backwards
Happy Birthday to Gwen Stefani! Anyone else notices that Gwen is aging like a fine chardonnay???
The No Doubt singer entered the music scene over two decades ago, a chubby-cheeked beach blonde with paper thin eyebrows and braces, now she has her own Las Vegas residency and a cozy place to fall back on near her much younger boyfriend, Blake Shelton, 42.
Blake wished his beautiful lady a Happy Birthday on social media…and she looks hot!
Gwen has the glow of an unproblematic woman of privilege. Her face says “hello, I use sunscreen.” And at 49, Gwen is booked, busy and STILL pretty. We compiled a few of her most stunning looks from the past year, and she absolutely slayyyyyyyed 48.
Hit the flip to see!
