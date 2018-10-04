Stranger Than Ripley’s: Suge Knight’s Son Posts “Evidence” Tupac Is ALIVE, And It Has Folks SPOOKED Out!

Suge J Knight Is Telling People Tupac Lives In Malaysia

We know it’s only October, but could Suge Knight’s son be starting his “April Fools” jokes early??? The son of locked, former Death Row Records CEO is alleging on social media that Tupac Shakur is alive, and lives in Malaysia. Knight began with a simple post saying “TUPAC IS ALIVE”, causing questions from folks.

In the following days, Knight actually posted up some video of a person he says is Pac today, living across seas in Malaysia.

We can’t deny, the person in the video like EERILY similar to Tupac Shakur, so people were freaked out. But, is Knight doing this all for attention? Previously he spoke to TMZ about the innocence of his father and he’s also promoting his own music career. However, there are a few conspiracy theorists out there that think he’s on to something…

It's interesting how Tupac's estate just won back his unreleased music at the same time as Suge Knight's son claiming he's still alive and in Malaysia… #WTFGoinOn 🤔 pic.twitter.com/bCyV85XYJo — Aye Yo Jazz (@itsayeyojazz) October 3, 2018

Suge Jr. also claims he’s being “followed” for posting up the evidence. Hit the flip to see the videos of “Tupac” chilling in Malaysia. Are YOU convinced???