Seven Police Officers Shot, One Killed in South Carolina While Attempting To Serve A Warrant [Video]

Seven law enforcement officers were shot while executing a search warrant in Florence, South Carolina on Wednesday. The officers were attempting to serve the warrant when the homeowner opened fire, wounding 6 and killing one.

Florence County Sheriff Kenny Boone told CNN:

The other officers were shot as they responded to assist their fellow officers, authorities said.

“These officers went there unknowing the firepower this suspect had. … They thought it was a random search warrant. Fire was being shot all over. The way the suspect was positioned, his view of fire was several hundred yards. So, he had an advantage.”

With that advantage, the shooter — who has yet to be identified — managed to shoot 7 officers, fatally wounding one. This led to a two-hour standoff in which the man barricaded himself inside his home along with his children. The suspect eventually surrendered after speaking with negotiators.

SMH. We’ll deliver more on this story as details emerge.

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images/YouTube