Toni Braxton Confesses That She Doesn’t Even Really Like Anyone In Her Family That Much [Video]

On this week’s upcoming episode of “Braxton Family Values,” the group therapy session with Iyanla Vanzant continues. This time, Toni is ready to confess…that she DFW nobody in her bloodline all that hard.

“I am confessing that, although I love my family, most of the time I don’t like my family. Everyone in my family. Everybody. I feel like I’m angry at everybody in my family. I don’t like my family. If they weren’t my family, they wouldn’t be my friends.”

You’ll have to tune into WEtv on Thursday to see how the rest of that conversation panned out.

Sheesh. Honestly…it seems that a lot of viewers have sensed that for quite some time now. Are you surprised by Toni’s revelation?

D Dipasupil/FilmMagic/Instagram