From Nutbush To Broadway: Tina Turner Musical Is Headed To New York

The London Show Will Get A Taste Of The Big Apple

If you find yourself still reciting classic lines from What’s Love Got To Do With It, prepare to watch Tina Turner‘s intense life unfold on Broadway.

According to Rolling Stone, a musical based on Turner’s life called Tina will open in New York in the fall of 2019.

The show made its world premiere in London in April 2018 and it’s currently playing at the Aldwych Theatre in London’s West End. It will continued to run here for the time being. Performance dates and casting for the Manhattan show have yet to be revealed. However, Tina Turner, who serves as a co-producer for the musical, is excited to share the project with a U.S. audience.

“Bringing this musical to life on stage and working with this team has meant so much to me,” Turner said in a statement. “I feel that it is in many ways a culmination of my career. London audiences have been and continue to be extraordinary. Now, the bright lights of Broadway are calling, and I’m very excited to share this beautiful show with New York audiences next year.”

The musical will cover Turner’s life story, including her early years in Nutbush, Tennessee and her journey as the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll. The book for the show was written by Katori Hall, who won an Olivier Award in 2010 for her play about Martin Luther King Jr. called The Mountaintop. Hall is also in the middle of developing a show with Starz called Pussy Valley, which will explore the Mississippi strip club scene, according to Deadline.

Meanwhile, Turner has been semi-retired from the music industry over the last decade. The last full-length album she released was in 1999 and her last tour was her 2008-2009 50th Anniversary Tour.

Tuner is also grieving the passing of her oldest son, who committed suicide in July at age 59. Turner plans on releasing her second memoir, entitled Tina Turner: My Love Story, later this year.