LHHH Lyrica & A-1 BOTH Admit To Cheating In Their Marriage—But Did Lyrica Smash Safaree’s Patois Pipe?

Lyrica And A-1 Admit To Cheating, Lyrica Denies Safaree Rumors

Lyrica and A-1 both recently spoke on their mutual transgressions in their marriage. As previously reported the “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood” couple at one point split briefly amid rumors that Lyrica slept with A-1’s friend Safaree.

Safaree told the world that he “didn’t mean for it to happen” but was never really upfront about what “it” was. According to Lyrica however, there’s no “it” to explain because nothing happened.

She told The Breakfast Club;

“I never slept with Safaree, I’ve bever been alone with Safaree.I don’t know what crazy girl is talking about, I don’t know what droopy booty is on. I have had no relations with that man. Safaree claims that he said a joke to her [K. Michelle]—and she took it ran with it. “

She also danced around a question about whether Safaree’s penis is bigger than A-1 but assured The Breakfast Club that their friendship was platonic.

“I mean I saw it but I don’t want Safaree. He’s literally the homie—he was the homie.”

Both Lyrica and A-1 also admitted that while they were on break they BOTH cheated.

“Charlamagne: Who’d you cheat with Lyrica? Lyrica: It’s nobody that y’all know. […] This is my husband’s baby, we’re having a boy.”

