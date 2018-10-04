Prince Of R&BeeeEeeEeE: Funniest (And Pettiest) Jacquees Memes

“Old McDonald had a farm….” Jacquees: pic.twitter.com/xt0t7Ajyv4 — Super Saiyan Sicksteen (@Sicksteen_216) October 2, 2018

Hilariously Petty Jacquees Memes

We rock with R&BeeeEeeEeE killaaa Jacquees whose crowd-pleasing remix (or “Quemix”) of Ella Mai’s smash hit “Trip” sparked hilarious hysteria and endless memes that get funnier (and pettier) by the day.

“The wheels on the bus go round and round…” Jacquees: pic.twitter.com/rMrvL7TXKh — Iron Giant. ⚫ (@_Bongz_RM) October 4, 2018

Peep the funniest (and pettiest) Jacquees memes on the flip.