BREAKING: Judge Issues Arrest Warrant For the Game Over Sex Assault Case (Exclusive)

The Game Accused Of Dodging Judgment In Sex Abuse Case

A federal judge has issued a warrant for The Game’s arrest, BOSSIP has learned.

The judge ordered The Game arrested and held Oct. 3 after he failed to appear yet again in Priscilla Rainey’s $7.1 million sex assault case against him.

The warrant, which was issued in Illinois Federal Court, instructs any law enforcement officer to apprehend The Game on sight, according to the warrant, which was obtained by BOSSIP.

Rainey won a $7.13 million judgment against The Game after suing him for assaulting her during a late night date off camera while they filmed the reality show.

We exclusively revealed that Rainey has been trying for months to get The Game’s financial records so that she can begin collecting her multi-million dollar judgment. But she’s complained that The Game not only ignored her requests but resorted to hiding his assets in a bid to get out of paying up.

The judge apparently had enough after the West Coast rapper failed to turn up to court on Monday and gave him 48 hours to hand over the docs. BOSSIP is trying to reach The Game’s lawyer for comment.

The judge wants The Game behind bars until he sends Rainey the financial paperwork.

Story developing.

Hit the flip to see a copy of the Game’s warrant: