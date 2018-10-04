Mo Money: Kim K’s Insurance Company Files $6 Million Lawsuit Against Former Bodyguard For Paris Robbery

Kim Kardashian’s Former Bodyguard Sued For $6 Million

Almost exactly two years after Kim Kardashian West‘s terrifying Paris robbery, the reality star’s insurance company has filed a $6.1 million lawsuit against her former security team, who were supposed to keep her protected at the time.

Former longtime Kardashian-Jenner family bodyguard Pascal Duvier and his security and protection company Protect Security are being sued by American International Group (AIG), according to documents obtained by TMZ on Wednesday.

The lawsuit states that $6,116,067 is the same amount the insurance company paid Kardashian West for the stolen jewelry that she was robbed of at gunpoint on Oct. 3, 2016, while staying at the No Address Hotel during Paris Fashion Week.

The lawsuit is also claiming that Duvier and Protect Security “negligently, carelessly, and/or recklessly performed their protection, security, monitoring, inspection, and/or surveying of” the reality star and the Hotel in general. The suit states that the security team “should have known that they were required to protect, secure, monitor, inspect, and/or survey … using the skill and care reasonably expected of those in this industry.”