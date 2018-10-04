Mo Money: Kim K’s Insurance Company Files $6 Million Lawsuit Against Former Bodyguard For Paris Robbery
Almost exactly two years after Kim Kardashian West‘s terrifying Paris robbery, the reality star’s insurance company has filed a $6.1 million lawsuit against her former security team, who were supposed to keep her protected at the time.
Former longtime Kardashian-Jenner family bodyguard Pascal Duvier and his security and protection company Protect Security are being sued by American International Group (AIG), according to documents obtained by TMZ on Wednesday.
The lawsuit states that $6,116,067 is the same amount the insurance company paid Kardashian West for the stolen jewelry that she was robbed of at gunpoint on Oct. 3, 2016, while staying at the No Address Hotel during Paris Fashion Week.
The lawsuit is also claiming that Duvier and Protect Security “negligently, carelessly, and/or recklessly performed their protection, security, monitoring, inspection, and/or surveying of” the reality star and the Hotel in general. The suit states that the security team “should have known that they were required to protect, secure, monitor, inspect, and/or survey … using the skill and care reasonably expected of those in this industry.”
In November 2016, just one month following the incident, Kim and husband Kanye West parted ways with Duvier. “Pascal no longer works for Kim and Kanye, but he wasn’t fired. He instead reassigned himself to another family for professional reasons. Pascal thought that he did let down Kim and didn’t do his job properly in Paris. They all agreed that it was better for Kim and Kanye to hire a completely new security team,” a source told PEOPLE at the time.
While five men disguised in police uniforms forcefully entered Kardashian West’s room to rob her of millions, Duvier was with sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner during their night out in Paris. According to insiders around the time of the incident, it wasn’t be that strange for Pascal to be dispatched to be with other family members once Kim was “safely” in her residence.
