The Breakfast Club: T.I. Talks ‘Dime Trap’, The Trap Music Museum And The Traps Celebrities Fall Into [Video]

T.I. Interview On The Breakfast Club

T.I. is set to release his new album Dime Trap this week and he sat down with The Breakfast Club to talk about the album, his new Trap Music Museum in Atlanta and the traps that celebrities fall into due to fame.

As always, the polysyllabic rapper was most eloquent in his enlightening conversation with the esteemed radio personalities.

Are you excited to hear what Sir Clifford Harris has cooked up on his new album?