R.I.P: Former Clemson Running Back C.J. Fuller Dead At Age 22

C.J. Fuller, Former Clemson Running Back, Dead At 22

Former Clemson running back C.J. Fuller has passed away at just 22-years-old.

An Easley High School official, where Fuller attended high school, confirmed the tragic news to the News & Observer on Wednesday evening.

Fuller played in a total of 35 games with Clemson from 2015 to 2017. He rushed for 599 yards and four touchdowns during his college career, and was a member of Clemson’s 2016 national championship team, returning three kicks in the title game victory victory over Alabama. Fuller started out the 2017 season as Clemson’s starting running back but started for only three games. He finished the season with 217 yards and three touchdowns.

Shortly after news broke of Fuller’s passing, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney issued a statement through the school.

“Our thoughts, prayers and deepest sympathies are with C.J.’s family,” Swinney said. “I’ve known C.J. a long time and watched him grow up through the Easley rec leagues all the way through Easley High School. I’m proud of what he accomplished as a Clemson Tiger, most of all, his accomplishment of being a Clemson graduate. Our deepest condolences and the thoughts of our program are with his family this evening. May he rest in peace.”

Fuller was scheduled to graduate from Clemson in May and was then planning on transferring to another school for his final year of eligibility, but was arrested in late March on charges of armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime. The running back allegedly robbed the apartment of a former teammate and current Clemson player. He was arrested along with another former Clemson player Jadar Johnson as well as former Duke defensive lineman Quaven Ferguson.

The details of Fuller’s death have not been released as of this time, and his cause of death is currently unknown.